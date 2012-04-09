EXCLUSIVE: Never-Before-Seen Grimes For The Pop Manifesto Photos

One of our favorite gals of the moment here at the SC office is that rainbow dip-dyed, crooning Canadian that goes by the name Grimes.

From recently landing the cover of Dazed & Confused (which was shot by Hedi Slimane while Miss Thing was wearing Givenchy Couture’s hella’ sparkly nose rings), to releasing one of the hottest jams and awesomely awkward music videos of the spring season, Grimes is just about everywhere in the music blogosphere these days–and we love it!

That’s why we were super stoked to see the gal featured in the latest issue of The Pop Manifesto, the rad-to-the-bone online magazine run by one of our other favorite “It” girls, Ilirjana Alushaj, who you may also know as the lead singer of Apache Beat. For the recently dropped Issue 09, Grimes got comfortable poolside while in front of the lens for photog Michelle Ford, wearing some desert-raver-friendly face-paint courtesy of makeup artist Jenna Kuchera and boho-jungle duds, styled by Mila Franovic.

Before you see the full editorial over on The Pop Manifesto website (as well as listen to an exclusive mixtape curated by Ms. G herself), take a glance at a few outtake snaps from the shoot, exclusively here on StyleCaster, in the slideshow above. If you’re a lover of hair flips, profile shots and just straight up goofy candid snaps, then these photos definitely won’t disappoint!