Loomstate’s 3-2-1 Solution to Stocking Your Closet [Exclusive]

Do you love a three-for-one deal? Do you love all things eco-friendly? Then do we have the exclusive scoop for you!

Loomstate, one of our favorite local NYC brands just came out with a doozy. With strictly organic cotton and environmentally conscious production methods, Loomstate 321 proposes “3 ways 2 wear 1 piece.” At such an attainable price point, how could you not test this puppy out? Better yet, the comfortable fabric and fit allows anyone to beat this ridiculous heat!

As the heat gods prepare their wrath for the summer, we can’t help but lust over the classic silhouettes and sensible options from the brand. Fitting perfectly into the “fashion staples” section of our closets, we’re eager to throw our denim jackets or utility vest over the cotton dresses to transform them into the perfect work get-up.

Add a 70s wedge or skyscraper platform, statement jewelry or a ridiculous belt to make each piece your own. The best part? If you grow tired of the color or style, all you have to do is simply reverse it.

Click through the slideshow to preview our top picks from the latest collection and watch the video below to get more styling tips and see why we’re completely obsessed. We know how we’ll wear it, but how will you wear it?