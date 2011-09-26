Exclusive: The LnA Tees Spring Lookbook Is Hue Perfection!

Years ago, I used to cover the t-shirt market at a magazine, which involved really learning the subtle differences between a cotton and a poly blend tee and field-testing basics by everyone from American Apparel to Kain Label. I loved that part of my job, and used the opportunity to appreciate the cut, drape and hand of great tees and knits and understand exactly why there is such a big price range in this niche market.

One of my favorite brands that I discovered that year was LnA, which had just been founded in 2007 by Californians Lauren Alexander and April Leight. Besides the fact that the line was quickly snapped up by stores such as Barneys New York and actresses including Nicole Richie and Mischa Barton, I found that the featherweight tees were as durable as they were stylish. These days, the line encompasses everything from menswear to jersey dresses, and we wanted to check in with the team to see what they’ve been up to!

Truc Nguyen: I’ve been a fan of LnA for years, but what do you think makes the brand unique?

Lauren Alexander: I think LnA is unique because we are not a typical basics brand. Even though we started this company with idea of creating perfect t-shirts, we continue to evolve and grow the brand beyond that. We really try to offer interesting basics that range from being to edgy to classic. We want there to be a cleverness injected into the wardrobe staples that we all wear every day. We have also been very lucky to have such a supportive celebrity following which undeniably puts us out there.

TN: Tell us about the Spring collection!

LA: Spring started with the goal of bringing color back! We really thought back to when we launched LnA and how much color we had in the collection. The collection is very Venice Beach-meets-New York. Everything has this cool relaxed vibe to it, which ultimately is how we want everyone to feel when they wear LnA.

TN: What was the starting point for your lookbook this season?

LA: We knew right away that we wanted to cast a girl that looked like she was California. And of course, our model Brooke is a born and bred California girl. [It] really has two elements to it, dark and light. Which really plays into this idea of the LNA girl having two sides- she’s casual and she’s edgy.

TN: Where did you shoot it?



LA: Milk Studios in LA. Milk is such a big supporter of ours and their studios are by far the best. You feel like you’re at a shoot for Vogue when you’re there!

Want to see the tees (and more!) that you’ll be coveting in a few months? Click through for an exclusive first look at the LnA Spring 2012 lookbook!