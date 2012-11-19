Exclusive: Kristen Stewart’s Stylist Dishes On the “Twilight” Star’s Most Iconic Looks, Fashion Evolution, More

As we’ve watched Kristen Stewart grace countless red carpets at “Twilight” press tours over the last four years, one thing is for sure: Her sense of style has evolved tremendously. With last week’s release of “Breaking Dawn Part 2,” the final film in the staggeringly successful franchise, we thought it was only appropriate to seek out Tara Swennen, the stylist behind K-Stew’s headline-making looks, and hear a bit about why she made the sartorial choices she did for the actress, and how Stewart’s style has graduated from hoodies and Converse to head-turning couture.

Read on to hear what Swennen has to say about K-Stew’s top looks, her style evolution, and Nicolas Ghesquière’s departure from Balenciaga. For a look at Swennen’s favorite K-Stew red carpet moments, click through the gallery!

StyleCaster News: Stewart has had some pretty major red carpet moments. What are her biggest standout looks so far, in your opinion?

Tara Swennen: The nude Zuhair Murad at last week’s premiere of “Breaking Dawn Part 2,” the white bra and black Balenciaga pants at the “On the Road” premiere, the black fully beaded Roberto Cavalli dress at the London premiere of “Breaking Dawn Part 1,” the pleated gray Balenciaga skirt and top with mesh panels that she wore in Spain in 2009, and the Proenza Schouler look for the “New Moon” photo call in the UK in 2009, which was a printed multicolored sweater and zebra print skirt.

How has her style evolved since you’ve been working together, and what have you incorporated into her wardrobe to show her growth?

The truth is, both Kristen and I are T-shirt and jeans kind of girls that love to play dress up! Through the years, Kristen has embraced fashion and with each new year comes a newfound courage to try bolder and more cutting-edge pieces.

Obviously, an awards show or premiere dress is incredibly important. What do you look for when picking something out?

I always believe that one’s look is an extension of one’s personality, so for each client it’s about expressing who they are while making them look their absolute best.

You have quite an eye for picking standout pieces. Would you ever want to design a clothing line?

I’d love to design my own clothing line. I actually majored in apparel and design at Cornell University and my last two bosses and mentors, Andrea Lieberman and Rachel Zoe, both have lines of their own. I guess it’s go time soon!

Stewart has been working a lot with Balenciaga and wearing a lot of pieces from the collections. What’s your reaction to Nicolas Ghesquière’s departure?

It’s the end of an era. I’m sad to see him go but I’m confident he’ll be successful in whatever he chooses to do next.