EXCLUSIVE: Join Banana Republic For Their Mad Men Reveal

Karl Lagerfeld wasn’t the only one to dream up an in-flight fashion show this year. Banana Republic is gearing up to the launch their much-anticipated sophomore Mad Men capsule collection, and they’re doing it in a big way.

In what’s probably one of the coolest moves we’ve witnessed in a while, Banana Republic has partnered with Virgin America and AMC’s Mad Men to host an in-flight fashion show for the passengers of Flight 407 as they travel from JFK to LAX. These lucky folks will get to preview four looks from the new collection beginning at 11 am EST this very morning!

But that’s not all.

The entire show will be live-tweeted, which are magic words around these parts. Want to follow along? Just make sure you’re tuned into @bananarepublic and @VIRGINAMERICA. Oh, and where are the fashion bloggers, you ask? Well, they’re there too.Keiko Lynn,My Style Pill,Saucy Glossie,She Finds andThe Gloss will all be on board and doing their fair share of tweeting.

So for a first look at what’s sure to be an amazing collection make sure to tune in at 11 am EST for a lively and enlightening tweet session. And don’t fret, there’s always a hashtag:#BRMadLive. See you at the live-tweet kids!

The Mad Men collection will be available in stores and online beginning Thursday March 1st at Banana Republic.