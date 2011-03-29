Exclusive: Illustrate Lady Gaga’s New Column In V Magazine!

It’s no secret that Lady Gaga wears many hatssome weirder than others, like that white crown in the Bad Romance videoand she’s about to add another one into the mix: journalist.

Starting in the summer issue of V Magazine, Lady Gaga will have her own column, which will give her Little Monsters an exclusive editorial look into her universe.

That’s not even the coolest partshe wants one of her fans to illustrate her for the magazine, in lieu of a traditional head shot (because Gaga doesn’t do “traditional”). Applicants can get as crazy and creative as they want, and any medium will do, but you must style her like a fashion editor. I personally think she’d look amazing with Anna’s bob and sunnies.

Sound too good to be true? It kind of is. You only have until this Sunday, April 3rd, to submit your masterpiece of Mother Monster. The winner’s work will appear in V71 which will be released on May 12.

So start blasting Born This Way and get to sketching. Good luck!