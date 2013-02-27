Exclusive: “Girls” Stars Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet Talk to V Magazine About Being BFFs in Real Life

This month’s V Magazine—called the “Dynamic Duos” issue—is on newstands tomorrow, and it’s already created some major buzz. Firstly, the cover features everyone’s favorite bad girls Kate Moss and Rihanna in a sexy, S&M style shoot. Additionally, J. Crew’s President (and street style superstar) Jenna Lyons posed for her first portrait with her girlfriend Courtney Crangi, whom she left her husband for last year.

Now, we’re bringing you an exclusive sneak peek of another one of the duos profiled: “Girls” stars Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet. Kirke (who plays the free-spirited Jessa) and and Mamet (who portrays the loveably neurotic Shoshanna) have drawn accolades from critics and fans alike, and their one-liners are often regarded as highlights of the hit HBO show.

Interestingly, it turns out these ladies are also best friends offscreen—and shed some light on their relationship to V. “We improv so much on the show, there are endless hours of us just being ridiculous,” Mamet stated, to which Kirke responded, “I just want more scene with Zosia—even if it means she’s dressed up in a monkey suit.”

The duo are way closer than their onscreen characters, and frequently browse real estate listings in case their lives ever imitate the show. “I’ll move in with my husband and two children and Zosia,” Kirke claims. “And the dog that I desperately want … on the Lower East Side—that’s a spinoff if I’ve ever heard one!” Mamet chimed in.

Pick up the March issue of V tomorrow—and let us know if you’d like to see a “Girls” spinoff starring these two!