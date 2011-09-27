Exclusive First Look: Scoop NYC Warehouse Sale

Today I went on one of my favorite kind of research expeditions: a shopping trip. But this wasn’t just any old day at the mall. Scoop NYC, my favorite place to stock up on designer staples, is opening their warehouse sale tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28th at their Meatpacking District women’s store.

The sale will run until October 10th, althoughJessica Sciacchitano, a rep for the store, says if there’s still enough merchandise after that they will extend it even longer. (BONUS!) During my investigation with StyleCaster‘s own Spencer Cain, we spotted a pair of Jimmy Choo heels, Rag & Bone wedges and some great Helmut Lang sweaters. Intrigued? Then make your way over tomorrow morning to430 West 14th Street(at Washington Street)New York, NY 10014.

For those of you not currently in the New York area, don’t worry! Scoop has locations across the country, so keep your eyes peeled for a major sale near you.

Click through for pics from our exclusive first look at the warehouse extravaganza. Happy shopping!