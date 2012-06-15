Exclusive: Little Dragon Jams Out At Their Studio, Sans Cowbell [Video]

Fact: We love Little Dragon, like whoa — which is why we’re pretty stoked to get our Swedish-pop-loving hands on this exclusive video from the groovy folks over at Absolut.

In this brand new video, the band takes us into their home studio located in Gothenburg, Sweden where they record and self-produce all of their tunes, like their latest single “Sunshine” which was inspired by ABSOLUT PUNCH (a fruity, frizzy summer-perfect cocktail). Even though the official music video for the track won’t drop till June 27th, you can catch a first listen of “Sunshine” thanks to the video down below.