Exclusive: DanniJo Releases Neha Bag, Prepare to Dig It

Kerry Pieri
If you’ve had the pleasure of checking out, holding and hopefully wearing some Dannijo jewelry, then you know that the sisters behind the label, Danielle and Jodie Snyder, traffic in luxe, somewhat bohemian, somewhat edgy, very cool aesthetics.

That the girls broadened their successful brand isn’t a surprise, and that they started with messenger bags and iPad and iPhone cases is just plain awesome, not to mention logical. Accessories are where it’s at.

For Spring/Summer, the New York based sisters are introducing the Neha, a hippie inspired tote hand woven in Morocco, for that YSL goes to Marrakesh vibe. It’s smaller than its messenger bag counterpart for some boho goes to SoHo action.

Dannijo is sold at select stores including Bergdorf Goodman, Henri Bendel, and Intermix. The Neha bag retails for $345.

Photos clockwise from left to right: Dannijo Eagle heart ring, $297, at My-Wardrobe; Alexander Wang Freja booties, $675, at Ssense; Dannijo Neha Bags; Max Azria gauzy maxi dress, $520, at Net-a-Porter;  Illesteva sunglasses, $205, at Gargyle; Dannijo Florence necklace, $545, at Ssense; Rosie Huntington Whiteley with Dannijo Messenger bag

Dannijo's designers, Jodie and Danni Snyder

Louise Roe wearing a Dannijo messenger

It's Miley with a messenger!

