Exclusive: DanniJo Releases Neha Bag, Prepare to Dig It

If you’ve had the pleasure of checking out, holding and hopefully wearing some Dannijo jewelry, then you know that the sisters behind the label, Danielle and Jodie Snyder, traffic in luxe, somewhat bohemian, somewhat edgy, very cool aesthetics.

That the girls broadened their successful brand isn’t a surprise, and that they started with messenger bags and iPad and iPhone cases is just plain awesome, not to mention logical. Accessories are where it’s at.

For Spring/Summer, the New York based sisters are introducing the Neha, a hippie inspired tote hand woven in Morocco, for that YSL goes to Marrakesh vibe. It’s smaller than its messenger bag counterpart for some boho goes to SoHo action.



Dannijo is sold at select stores including Bergdorf Goodman, Henri Bendel, and Intermix. The Neha bag retails for $345.