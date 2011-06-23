Exclusive: Candice Swanepoel Is The Fall Face of Tom Ford

The stunning Candice Swanepoel is certainly one of the most versatile Victoria’s Secret Angelsshe easily transitions from the adorable, bubbly girl next door that is the VS signature to a dynamic, avant garde and at times moody muse for high fashion and luxury brands.

In addition to her Victoria’s Secret campaign for Spring 2011, Candice starred in editorials for the likes of V and Vogue Italia and walked in a number of Fall 2011 shows in Paris and Milan, including Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy and Stella McCartney. One show that the Angel hopes to land next season, is Tom Fordand for good reason.

“I’d like to walk Tom Fordhis clothes are just amazing, and I did his campaign this season,” Candice told us. “I’m waiting for the ads to come out, but I have no idea when they do!” She revealed that she is the only girl featured in Ford’s first womenswear campaign, and since Mr. Ford likely has the biggest supermodels in the world (and Beyonc!) on speed dial, we owe Miss Swanepoel a huge congrats!

Candice looked smokin’ in a black and white Tom Ford tuxedo at the El Museo 2011 Gala in May, so we can’t wait to see what she wears in the campaign images!

Photo: Steven Meisel for Vogue Italia