Exclusive: Georgia May Jagger Does Slinky Routine for Hudson’s Cabaret

You know how finding the perfect pair of jeans can transform not only your outfit, but also your mood? Hudson Jeans agrees, and has set out to bring a collection that is solely based on “letting yourself go,” according to the brand’s creative director and designer, Ben Taverniti.

Hudson Cabaret invokes the essence of the classic cabarets in the 19th century where people could do as they pleased – with little consequences, to boot. What more than a pair of jean’s perfect fit can motivate you to be spontaneous?

Tapping beauty Georgia May Jagger as the face of the campaign, we got our hands exclusively on the very sultry teaser video featuring Ms. Jagger herself in some jaw-dropping jeans.

How does the average person channel her own inner cabaret? “If you feel good in it, you’ll most likely look good in it. You make the jean,” says Taverniti.

Judging by the way Jagger saunters onto the stage, we can only agree.