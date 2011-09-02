Exclusive: Brad Goreski for The Made in Polaroid Exhibit

Brad Goreski, former stylist for Rachel Zoe who now has an impressive solo career, was approached by Polaroid to create a work of art for their “Made in Polaroid” exhibit. This innovative project was launched to honor founder Dr. Edwin Land and his love for the arts. The exhibit will feature upwards of 50 pieces, authored by an assortment of artists, designers, photographers, actors, and musicians including James Franco, Cynthia Rowley, Patrick Demarchelier, Tory Burch, and Nicola Formichetti. Each work was created with photographs from the Polariod GL10, an Instant Mobile Printer.

In an exclusive statement from Goreski he explains the inspiration behind his contribution to the exhibit:

The final product is actually the first idea I had. I always take photos at fashion shows with my iPhone, which turn out blurry most of the time, but I love the ghostly look to them. I thought that this would be the perfect way to show the fashion world from my point of view. The photos collected are from the New York fall/winter 2011 collections, Pitti uomo in Florence and the men’s shows in Milan.

As we prepare to head back into the fabulous madness of New York Fashion Week, it will be interesting to observe a specific point of view on the shows, the fashion, and the people. In light of Goreski’s awesome eye as a stylist, we have no doubt that his piece will be full of the innovative flair that makes him such a star in the fashion world. Not only does Goreski outline his thought process, he takes us behind-the-scenes of the execution of his creation:

We printed out the pictures on the GL 10 printer and chose the grunge border for each of the photos because I wanted to continue the out of focus feeling. The printed photos were then stuck to a blank wall in my studio with top stick and the finish product was photographed with a digital camera. The photo was then blown up to a massive and overwhelming poster size.

Okay, we’re hooked. You can view Goreski’s piece along with the other contributions from September 7th to September 14th in New York City at Phillips de Pury & Company at Milk Studios (450 West 15th street) and on September 14th at the gallery’s space on Park Avenue (450 Park Avenue), or at Polaroid.com. The art from the exhibit is set to be auctioned off on September 14 and all proceeds will benefit Free Arts New York, which provides under-served children and families with a combination of educational arts and mentoring programs. We definitely think you should check it out. Brad Goreski exclaims, “I am so thrilled with the finished product!” We think we will be too.

Click through for an exclusive first look at Goreski’s piece!