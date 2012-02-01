Exclusive: Bing Bang Jewelry Line Spring/Summer ’12 Lookbook

It’s not everyday that I totally stop what I’m doing upon seeing a new jewelry line (truth). I like to think that I’m pretty familiar with all things accessory. From a jangle of bracelets to numerous necklaces at a time, I’m a seasoned pro, not only personally but also professionally.

Hence, when the Bing Bang lookbook found its way into my Inbox, I was a little more than surprised, I was flabbergasted as to why I had not discovered the sick jewelry line sooner. I wanted all of the pieces on my body, immediately.

THEN I found about the concept. I mean, it really just kept getting better and better. This season, the collection entitled Alone Together features three models who all wear the hat of a wise-man, witch and warrior. Pulling inspiration from amulets commonly worn by wanderer and the like and following principles of geometry super cool, right?

It doesn’t stop there though, the designers really explored the fine line between sleep and waking reality to develop a capsule collection to be sold alongside the standard Bing Bang pieces also (score!) If you’re more of a visual person or just want a first look, click through the slideshow for an exclusive peek at the lookbook.

We’re pretty sure you’ll freak (in a good way!) as much as we did.