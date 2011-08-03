Exclusive 1st Look at Olsenboye’s Brooklyn-Boho Video

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen just keep churning out the goods. To intro the fall collection of their junior line Olsenboye, available at JCPenney, the brand is releasing a series of three videos featuring some Brooklyn ladies hanging out in their hood, grabbing coffee, riding bikes, shopping at the record store, you know, being all Brooklyn. It doesn’t have the bloggers of campaigns past, but if the Olsens say models are back, we believe them.

The line offers a more Bohemian look and the campaign video has the vibe to match with shots of Williamsburg in Brooklyn.

Check out the video and enter for your chance to win a $100 gift card to get in on some Olsenboye!