Exclusive: 16 Epic Photos From V Magazine’s Models Issue!

The first thought when I saw these exclusive images leaked from V Magazine was “Holy flippin’ moly!” (Well, let’s just say that’s the PG-rated version).

Hopefully, you’ll have a similar reaction too when you check out all the massively epic photospreads in the upcoming Models Issue.

Featuring seven of the fashion industry’s top model agencies consisting of Ford, IMG, DNA, Women, Next, Marilyn and Supreme, over 150 models appear either topless, scanitly clad or (what seems even more suprising) fully clothed.

The two-page Women Management spread sees a gaggle of candid shots of their model roster shot by street-style photog extradonaire Tommy Ton, capturing the visages of Fei Fei Sun, Pixie Geldoff, Jourdan Dunn, Lea T, Eliza Cummings, Jessica Hart and many more.

Both of the IMG and Marilyn layouts were shot by Terry Richardson and are also surprisingly some of the most safe-for-work photos in the entire bunch.

Don’t forget to pick up your copy of the issue when it hits stands on November 9th, and in the meantime, enjoy an exclusive sneak peek of all seven photo spreads in the slideshow above!