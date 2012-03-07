Get Excited: ‘Zoolander 2’ Details Revealed!

I don’t know about you guys, but we here at StyleCaster were overjoyed when it was confirmed awhile back that a sequel to Zoolander was in the works. The original Zoolander, starring Ben Stiller as the best male model and philanthropist ever (hello, how could you forget The Derek Zoolander Center for Kids Who Can’t Read Good and Wanna Learn to Do Other Stuff Good Too?), was a smash success — and there’s no doubt that the next installment will be just as fantastic.

According to Stiller, his character (as well as Owen Wilson‘s Hansel) is having a rough go of it thanks to the ups and downs of the modeling industry. “They’re both totally out of it and have to start from scratch,” he said. “And then there are things set up at the end of the first movie that we’re able to build on, like Derek and Matilda have a son, and Mugatu went to jail. There’s a lot there, I’m excited about the idea of doing it. It feels like it’s getting close to going.”

All I hope is that it gets going sooner rather than later! I need my dose of Derek to survive these troubled times. Heaven forbid we have to write up a eulogoogilie.