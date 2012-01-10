Excited For ‘Hunger Games’? Find Out When To Get Tickets

I know I’m not the only one who is already getting psyched to see The Hunger Games. If I learned anything from Twilight, it’s that buying tickets in advance is the way to go. Seriously. There’s nothing worse than waiting in line with crazy Twihards when all you want to do is sit on your ass and watch Robert Pattinson bump uglies withKristen Stewart.

Anyway, Lionsgate has just announced that the sale date is on Wednesday, February 22, 74 days before the film’s release. Apparently, 74 is a significant number in the Suzanne Collins penned novels, as the first book and first film take place during the 74th Annual Hunger Games in the fictional country of Panem.

Well, I know what I’ll be doing come February 22, besides fantasizing about what Katniss‘ fire dress will look like.