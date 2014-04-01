25 GIFs That Perfectly Express How Excited We Are for Spring

You guys, it’s April. That means winter is, or should be, officially behind us, and we couldn’t be more excited: with the Polar Vortex, seemingly unending blizzards, icy winds disturbing our morning commutes, and more, we think it’s fair to say that for much of the United States, it’s been the worst winter in recent memory. April, we welcome you with open arms.

To get everyone equally as excited as we are at this very moment, we perused the great wide world of the Internet to find 25 spot-on GIFs that perfectly express how we feel that it’s April. Warm weather, even if it’s allegedly going to be rainy, is all good in our book. Yippee, Spring is finally upon us!