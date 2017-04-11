Then and Now: The Evolution of Reese Witherspoon

If you’ve been watching Big Little Lies (or catching Legally Blonde—no shame), you’ve been seeing a lot of Reese Witherspoon of late. But do you remember what she looked like back in the day? Witherspoon rose to fame in the ’90s, before some starlets were even born (paging Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner) and long before Witherspoon’s doppelgänger daughter, Ava Phillippe, was even a sparkle in her mother’s eye.

So—we traced Witherspoon’s most iconic looks, from all the way back in 1991 until the present day, to have a closer look at the star’s transformation over the years that span her career. We scanned hundreds of images taken over the course of over a quarter of a decade to find the best of the best, so you can really get a good idea of where Witherspoon came from—and where she’s headed next. She’s always had that trademark blonde hair (except for a quick foray into darker territory!) and she seriously hasn’t aged since the ’90s. Ahead, the evolution of Witherspoon from all the way back in the day until now.