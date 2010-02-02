Evisu Jeans Womens Now Designed by Catherine Holstein — We Love!

Here’s a little something to add to your Fall 2010 wish list, as we know you’ll soon be making one anyway with Fall/Winter 2010 Fashion Week fast approaching. You may be surprised to hear that one of the things we’re most excited about is Evisu Jeans, a brand that has made a major comeback in the premium denim world recently as they’ve snagged Catherine Holstein to design next season’s women’s collection and have added Scott Morrison to the brand’s roster as the new CEO/Creative Director.

Yes, that’s right — Evisu Jeans is now back on our list of must-haves. The line is extremely wearable and the washes are perfect for fall. See the preview above that will likely tempt you to run out with your credit card as soon as these staple pieces hit stores. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

[Refinery29]



More News We Love:

Alexander Wang Takes Manhattan with First Ad Campaign

Coco Rocha Unveils New Rococo Clothing Line at Grammy Awards

Amanda Seyfried’s Red Carpet Looks and More in StyleCenter!