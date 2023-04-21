Does ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Have Post-Credit Scenes? There’s ‘Potential’ For Sequels

After more than 10 years since the last movie in the franchise, Deadites are wondering: Does Evil Dead Rise have post-credit scenes?

Evil Dead Rise is the fifth installment in the Evil Dead series. The first three movies were directed by Sam Raimi in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Fedé Alvarez rebooted the series in 2013 taking a new spin with the horror franchise. Ten years later, Evil Dead Rise follows a new set of characters who are entangled with possessions and evil spirits. The film’s synopsis is as follows: A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

So, does Evil Dead Rise have a post-credits scene? Read more below to find out.

Does Evil Dead Rise have a post-credits scene?

Does Evil Dead Rise have a post-credits scene? No, the movie does not have a post-credits scene. SPOILERS: The film ends with an unseen demon attacking Jessica in a parking lot where she saw the bloodied wood chipper used by Beth to kill the demon living inside her mother Ellie. It ends with a sense of suspense and leaves the audience hanging on where the demon will attack again in future movies.

The only movie within the Evil Dead franchise that has a post-credits scene is the 2013 Evil Dead reboot by Fedé Álvarez where the protagonist of the first three movies Ash Williams (played by Bruce Campbell) is seen in the shadows saying his catchphrase, “Groovy.” It was supposed to set some suspense for future movies in the soft-reboot to meet the protagonist in the Álvarez sequel but it was never made…or will it?

On directing the movie, Lee Cronin talked to IndieWire about the experience about taking a new spin on the formula that the film series had. “I had to chase down the characters and the setting and the circumstances first, and then figure out how to make it all work within that. It was hard, going into a city because it’s like, ‘How do I get a chainsaw into an apartment building? How do I get the book there and how is the book found?'” He continued, “Once I set the context and set the world and set the characters, I had to look within the confines of that to find the answers. So that’s how I went about it, was to set it up and then go look in the corners for how I could bring those pillars of the franchise into play.”

He also talked about why he wanted the location setting to be different in comparison to the previous movies. “The top floor of an apartment in downtown LA is about as far as you can get from a cabin in the woods without leaving the planet. So for me it actually felt like a very obvious choice, and like an obvious place to go. Then in going there, it was what it offered in terms of a little view into the world and modern life: families living in small spaces and the pressures that come with that and the idea of home. So there was a lot of value in that that I was able to dig into and mine. All of that stuff matters because it actually makes the horror more valuable on the other end.”

On the general direction of the movie afterward, Cronin thinks there’s “great potential” for the future and has “three to four avenues” they could take. “I think “Evil Dead Rise” is a bloody slash in a new direction, you know what I mean? It’s a universe opener, and I know it’s funny: people always wanna put that label, “sequel.” It’s definitely not a reboot. The best label or the most obvious label is that it is a sequel because it’s a continuous thing later in time on the same timeline as the stories that have happened before. It just doesn’t have a direct reference because it’s a new set of characters. But I just wanted to basically crack that universe open.”

AV Club talked to Bruce Campbell who played Ash Williams and is the only character that appears in all five films. He does the voiceover of the incantations on a recording from 1923 that eventually summons the spirit. He affirmed that he didn’t want to star again in the Evil Dead series. “Not on your life. This is a rearview mirror scenario. It’s time for the next generation because you need young, supple people who can handle long, horrible hours and excessive makeup—and I’m done. That box is so checked you can’t even imagine. So now, as a producer, our job is to surround these new actors, directors, and writers with the best crew possible. [Producer] Rob Tapert took care of that in Auckland, New Zealand, and Lee Cronin had himself quite a good crew that we’ve used for 20 years. So with all these guys, we surrounded Lee with the best and he very much rose to the occasion. I thought he did a good job. I think this is a good movie that actually deserved a theatrical release because it was originally slated for streaming.”

Though he doesn’t want to star in the films as his iconic character, he’s gladly taking the reins as a producer and doing anything for the new cast. “It’s all about support, because they’re entering into a really strange world, and you want them to feel comfortable. I’m sure Lee had his own relationship with these actors. But our job as producers is not to be the tormentor. We’re the saviors.”

