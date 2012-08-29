StyleCaster
Lindsay Lohan Banned From Chateau Marmont, Relive Her Best Moments at the Iconic Hotel

Spencer Cain
by
14 Start slideshow

The dog days are over, kids. Lindsay Lohan (who might as well go by Eloise) has officially been banned from the only home she’s ever known: the iconic Chateau Marmont on Los Angeles’ famed Sunset Strip. In case you’re unfamiliar, Lindsay has lived on and off at the hotel for years now, and some of her most famous acts of debauchery have occurred on its premises.

But considering the Hollywood hotspot has been the scene of so many insane situations over the years (including John Belushi‘s infamous overdose), they turned a blind eye — until now. According to TMZ, Lindsay allegedly ran out on a bill of $46,350.04 and the hotel isn’t exactly thrilled. TMZ’s detailed account of her charges reveals that she’s been spending that Liz & Dick money at a rapid pace. Over the course of 47 days, she purchased 49 packs of her beloved Parliament Lights — adding up to $686. Her minibar charges were a whopping $3,145.07, and our guess is that she wasn’t only buying packets of pretzels.

Anyway, since Lindsay will no longer be able to live it up at the Chateau, we’ll likely miss out on a slew of potential photo ops — especially those with Terry Richardson. In order to help us all deal with this tragic news, we’ve rounded up her best Chateau Marmont glam shot moments.

Click through the slideshow above to relive La Lohan’s glory days at the most fabulous place in Los Angeles.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14

Lindsay in front of the most iconic Chateau Marmont room.

When she shoots, she scores.

Photo: Terry Richardson/

Lindsay Lohan loads her gun.

Photo: Terry Richardson/

Lindsay aims at herself.

Photo: Terry Richardson/

Clearly still in her Elizabeth Taylor makeup.

Photo: Terry Richardson/

Oh, the Chateau...

Photo: Terry Richardson/

Pin-up girl.

Photo: Terry Richardson/

Lindsay and "musician" Sky Ferreira.

Photo: Terry Richardson/

Nip slip.

Photo: Terry Richardson/

Lindsay vamps for Terry.

Photo: Terry Richardson/

Lindsay struggles to unpack.

Photo: Terry Richardson/

Fabulous in fur.

Photo: Terry Richardson/

Posing on the balcony.

Nothing a little lipstick won't fix.

