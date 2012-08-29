Lindsay Lohan Banned From Chateau Marmont, Relive Her Best Moments at the Iconic Hotel

The dog days are over, kids. Lindsay Lohan (who might as well go by Eloise) has officially been banned from the only home she’s ever known: the iconic Chateau Marmont on Los Angeles’ famed Sunset Strip. In case you’re unfamiliar, Lindsay has lived on and off at the hotel for years now, and some of her most famous acts of debauchery have occurred on its premises.

But considering the Hollywood hotspot has been the scene of so many insane situations over the years (including John Belushi‘s infamous overdose), they turned a blind eye — until now. According to TMZ, Lindsay allegedly ran out on a bill of $46,350.04 and the hotel isn’t exactly thrilled. TMZ’s detailed account of her charges reveals that she’s been spending that Liz & Dick money at a rapid pace. Over the course of 47 days, she purchased 49 packs of her beloved Parliament Lights — adding up to $686. Her minibar charges were a whopping $3,145.07, and our guess is that she wasn’t only buying packets of pretzels.

Anyway, since Lindsay will no longer be able to live it up at the Chateau, we’ll likely miss out on a slew of potential photo ops — especially those with Terry Richardson. In order to help us all deal with this tragic news, we’ve rounded up her best Chateau Marmont glam shot moments.

