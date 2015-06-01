Everything You Need to Know About Tonight’s CFDA Awards

Back in March, the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s president, Diane von Furstenberg, announced the annual nominees and honorees for the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards, and tonight the ceremony—the Oscars of fashion, according to some—will take place at New York City’s Lincoln Center, hosted by “The Late Late Show” star James Corden.

While red carpet arrivals indeed will be live-streamed at CFDA.com (and hosted by Kelly Osbourne) it’s a given that your Instagram feed will be inundated with a flood of celebrities, designers, and fashion insiders.

So far, we know “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson and actress Amanda Seyfriend are set to present, as is “The Affair” actor Joshua Jackson (whose girlfriend Diane Kruger will likely kill it on the red carpet, as usual.)

It’s been confirmed that designer and livewire Betsey Johnson will take home the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, while Instagram is being honored with a special media award for its massive contribution to the fashion industry by none of other than selfie queen Kim Kardashian. The CFDA Fashion Icon Award will go to Pharrell Williams (the same honor went to Rihanna last year.)

As for the nominees, there are plenty of familiar faces, including Michael Kors, The Row’s Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Marc Jacobs, and Tom Ford, but there are some emerging names on the list as well, notably Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel of It-bag label Mansur Gavriel, who are up for the Swarovski Award for Accessory Design, as well as Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne of downtown label Public School (who also happen to be the newly-minted creative directors of DKNY), statement-maker and street style favorite Rosie Assoulin, and knitwear queen Ryan Roche, all of whom are up for the Swarovski Award for Womenswear.

We’ll also be live-tweeting the event tonight so you can find out who won in real time, as well as who wore what. In the meantime, refresh your memory with the full list of this year’s nominees and honorees, and be sure to follow CFDA on Instagram for up-to-the-second intel!

Womenswear Designer of the Year

Joseph Altuzarra for Altuzarra

Marc Jacobs

Michael Kors

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year

Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne for Public School

David Neville and Marcus Wainwright for Rag & Bone

Thom Browne

Tim Coppens

Tom Ford

Accessories Designer of the Year

Alexander Wang

Irene Neuwirth

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Tabitha Simmons

Swarovski Award for Womenswear

Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne for Public School

Rosie Assoulin

Ryan Roche

Swarovski Award for Menswear

Shayne Oliver for Hood By Air

Alex Orley, Matthew Orley, and Samantha Orley for Orley

Ariel Ovadia and Shimon Ovadia for Ovadia & Sons

Swarovski Award for Accessory Design

Paul Andrew

Eva Zuckerman for Eva Fehren

Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award

Betsey Johnson

The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard

Instagram

The Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Millard “Mickey” Drexler, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of J.Crew Group, Inc.

International Award

Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino