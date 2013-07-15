10 Things You Need to Know About the Moto X

No tech device has as much early buzz this year as the Moto X—the first mobile phone release from Motorola since the company was acquired by Google last year. While very few details have been officially revealed about the phone, the internet is rife with leaks about the impending release. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about it ahead of its arrival later this year. The real question is, would you consider giving up your iPhone for the Moto X?

1. The phone is being designed, engineered, and assembled in the USA (a hot-button differentiator between competing devices).

2. It is being said that it is “the first smartphone that you can design yourself.” You will be able to choose the color of their handset and have a name or quote or whatever you want engraved on the back of the handset (similar to what Apple allows on its iPod devices).

3. The mobile phone is expected to carry the current version of Google’s mobile platform Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

4. In terms of power the Moto X is expected to pack a 1.7GHz quad-core processor along with 2GB of RAM.

5. The initial command “OK Google Now…” fires up the phone without needing to manually select voice operation, and allows the phone to respond with the desired information or to load the specified Google Now function. You’ll also be able to set alarms, check weather forecasts, and search for directions without even touching the screen. Essentially it is Google’s touch-free answer to Siri.

6. You’ll be able to activate the camera function with a simple flick of the wrist twice. Then you’ll be able to take a photo by pressing anywhere on the screen as opposed to a specified shutter button. Multiple pictures can be taken at once by holding down a finger on the screen.

7. ‘Active updates’ is the new discreet notification system. Information will quietly appear on the screen, enabling you to decide which notifications to deal with at a given time.

8. Another cool feature? The device will automatically sense what you are up to—including suggesting entering ‘car mode’ or making it faster to open the camera application.

9. The price of the device has yet to be released, but insiders are speculating that because of Google’s involvement, the price will be extremely competitive. This is because Google is using the phone deliberately to undercut market leaders like Apple and Samsung.

10. The release date in the US is expected to be October. Google’s Eric Schmidt is already using the phone, which means that techies the world over can’t wait to get their hands on it.

Watch the promo video below (leaked by Canadian carrier Rogers) to get a glimpse of the features to expect from the phone, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

