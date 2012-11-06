Everything You Need to Know About Steve Jobs’ Amazing 260 Foot Yacht

For the past few days we’ve been seeing a slew of headlines all alluding to a mysterious yacht, designed by (and belonging to) the late Steve Jobs. Jobs, the man who reinvented technology as the co-founder of Apple, passed away in October 2011, just a day after the debut of one of his most prized accomplishments, the iPhone 4S. Unfortunately the yacht wasn’t completed in time for Jobs to enjoy it.

Here, some of the most interesting facts about this super yacht:

1. The yacht was christened “Venus,” after the Roman goddess of love.

2. It’s between 230 and 260 feet long, which, in case you aren’t familiar with yachts, is really big.

3. There are seven 27-inch iMacs on board which control every function.

4. Jobs designed the yacht with Philippe Starck, famed minimalist designer responsible for such hotels as the Delano in South Beach and the Mondrian in Los Angeles. He’s also the mastermind behind the famed plastic Ghost Chair.

5. Jobs’ biographer Walter Isaacson wrote, “As expected, the planned yacht was sleek and minimalist. The teak decks were perfectly flat and unblemished by any accoutrements…the cabin windows were large panes, almost floor to ceiling, and the main living area was designed to have walls of glass that were 40ft long and 10ft high.”

6. Although he didn’t live to see his masterpiece take the open sea, Jobs knew he couldn’t give up. “I know that it’s possible I will die and leave Laurene with a half-built boat,” Jobs stated. “But I have to keep going on it. If I don’t, it’s an admission that I’m about to die.”

With such a personal story attached to it, not to mention the finest technology the world has to offer, we are completely enthralled by Venus. Watch the video below to get a closer look.

