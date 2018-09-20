Everything to Know About Malia Obama’s Boyfriend, Rory Farquharson

Since leaving the White House in January 2017, little has been reported about the Obamas, especially Malia, the eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle. What we do know is that she went to college at Harvard University and had a couple internships with Hollywood bigwigs, such as Lena Dunham and Harvey Weinstein (which she likely regrets now).

In that time, Malia also found a boyfriend, British international student Rory Farquharson, whom she has traveled to London, Paris and New York with. They even attended a Beyoncé concert together (with Malia’s mom and little sister!), so you know it’s serious. But who exactly is Malia dating? Here, we break down every little and well-known fact about her British beau, from how they met to how long they’ve been dating. Get to know him below.

He’s British

Unlike his girlfriend, Farquharson is British and not American. He’s from Woodbridge, Suffolk, a town in the United Kingdom. His dad, Charles Farquharson, is the chief executive at Insight Investment Limited in London, while his mom, Catherine Farquharson, is an accountant, according to the Telegraph.

He’s Studying Law at Harvard University, Like the Obamas

What Farquharson does have in common with the Obamas, however, is his major. Before he deleted his Instagram, Farquharson wrote in his bio that he was a “student of law,” suggesting that he was working toward law school and a career as a lawyer. Both of Malia’s parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, were Harvard Law School graduates.

He’s a Junior at Harvard, Like Malia

As of May 2018, Farquharson is 19 years old and a sophomore at Harvard, like Malia, according to Business Insider. Both Malia and Farquharson are members of the 2010 class and started at Harvard in 2017.

He Was First Seen Kissing Malia at a Football Game in November

Farquharson and Malia have been dating since at least November 2017 when they were seen kissing at a Harvard vs. Yale football game in November 2017. TMZ was the first to report the news, with a video of the two making out in a parking lot. Soon after, the Daily Mail identified the mystery man as Farquharson.

They Were Next Seen on a Date in New York in January

Farquharson and Malia made their relationship official a few months later when they were photographed on a date in New York City’s Soho neighborhood in January 2018, where they were seen laughing on their phones and keeping warm from the cold.

He’s Related to the British Royal Family

Like Malia, Farquharson also has ties to the United Kingdom’s government—sort of. According to the Daily Mail, Malia’s beau is related to Queen Elizabeth II’s former senior aide, Andrew Farquharson. In 2015, Farquharson also appeared in a rugby video played at the World Cup opening ceremony alongside Prince Harry, according to the Telegraph.

He’s Spoken Negatively About President Donald Trump

It should come as no surprise that the boyfriend of an Obama daughter isn’t the biggest fan of Trump. Before he deleted his Twitter account, Farquharson tweeted that Trump’s “populism” wouldn’t last him more than a year, according to the Telegraph.

He’s a Smoker

On one of Farquharson’s first-ever dates with Malia in January 2018, he was seen with a cigarette as they sat and talked in New York. He was seen smoking another time when Farquharson brought Malia home to London in August where the two were both photographed with cigarettes in their hands. Malia’s father, Barack Obama, was also reportedly a smoker, according to former Speaker of the House John Boehner, though he quit several years ago.

He Deleted All of His Social Media Accounts

When news broke that he was dating a former first daughter, Farquharson deleted all of his social media accounts, including his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts.

He Was Seen at a Beyoncé Concert with Michelle and Sasha Obama

Malia made it a family affair when she attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II Tour in July 2018 with Farquharson. Malia; her mom, Michelle Obama; her sister, Sasha Obama; and Farquharson all attended the tour’s Paris concert where they were seen dancing and singing.

The Obamas Are ‘Relaxed’ with Their Daughters’ Dating Lives

In a 2016 interview with WDCG, Barack Obama said that he’s “relaxed” when it comes to his daughters’ dating lives. “The truth is, I’m pretty relaxed about it for two reasons,” he said. “One is [my wife] Michelle—she’s such a great example of how she carries herself, her self-esteem, not depending on boys to validate how you look or not letting yourself be judged by anything other than your character and intelligence. Hopefully, I’ve been a good example in terms of how I show respect to my wife.”

The second? “They have Secret Service,” he said. “There’s only so much these guys can do! These poor young men come by the house …”