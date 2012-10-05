Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Chanel’s 2.55 Bag, In A Handy New Site

From Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s humble retail beginnings in Deauville to the brand’s iconic bags, there’s no question that — in terms of fashion — the house of Chanel is about as storied as it gets. So it makes perfect sense that the venerable label is celebrating its heritage with Inside.Chanel, a new website that chronicles the label’s defining moments, starting with Coco’s birth in 1883.

Other notable points along the timeline: Coco discovering tweed in 1924 on a trip to Scotland, the 1955 launch of the iconic 2.55 handbag, 1960s celebrities who wore Chanel, 2005’s big exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum or Art, and the current celebration of the brand’s Little Black Jacket. There’s lots of interesting stuff in between, including an ode to legendary fragrance Chanel No. 5, so it’s worth checking out if you’re an avid fan of the double Cs.