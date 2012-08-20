Everything You Need to Know About Rihanna’s Interview with Oprah

Last night, Oprah‘s much-anticipated sit-down with Rihanna aired on OWN. The interview was part of “Oprah’s Next Chapter,” the follow-up to Oprah’s eponymous talk show that ended last year (the new show is basically the same thing, just in more ornate settings). The interview touched upon everything we would have expected, from the Chris Brown controversy to her strained relationship with her father. Check out everything you need to know below!

Rihanna says that Chris Brown is the “love of her life”: “We went to a mutual friend’s party on a yacht. It’s awkward because I still love him,” she said. “I have to maintain this poker face.”

Additionally, she feels bad about how he was portrayed after their infamous fight on Grammy night back in February 2009. “Nobody’s going to say he needs help,” she explained to Oprah. “Everybody’s going to say he’s a monster without looking at the source … and I was more concerned about him.”

While she stated that her father was wonderful to her, he was abusive to her mother. Following the end of her relationship with Chris Brown, she reconnected with him and said she had a lot of forgiving to do.

On a lighter note, everyone in Barbados is obsessed with her. Rihanna and Oprah took to the streets of RiRi’s hometown, and everyone they passed screamed at her excitedly.

Regardless of all the attention, Rihanna made a point of stating multiple times that she’s nothing if not humble, and she hopes her fans will grow with her and live through her experiences.

The dress Rihanna was wearing looked exactly like a can of Arizona Green Tea. A brilliant man pointed this out and posed the question: WHO wore it best? We can’t decide.

While Oprah’s network OWN may be struggling as of late, high-profile interviews like this remind us that Oprah is all-powerful and can make anything happen.