Everyone loves a Pop-up!

On Wednesday night, Rogan Gregory, Scott Mackinlay Hahn, and Jill Platner teamed up to launch LOOMSTATE + JILL PLATNER, a summer pop-up shop which features a limited edition collection of hand-made jewels and t-shirts for men and women. The eco-friendly boutique also carries a full range of the Loomstate mens and womens essentials like those kharma jeans, perfect for day trips to Dia Beacon, to the organic dip-dyed dresses that the hipsterati rocked out in at Coachella.

Tree-huggers like Barney’s Julie Gilhart, stylist Alexandra Weiss, and fashion flack Berrin Noorata drifted into the block party type event, where the lack of door girls was an indication of the laid back style the design houses embrace. Tanteo tequila founder Jonathan Rojeweski and his wife, Ben Watt’s publicist Reagan Glazner passed out organic (natch!) Jalapeno shots faster than Tara Reid says “I’d like two tickets.”

Biz (and surfing!) partners Rogan Gregory and Loomstate’s Scott Mackinlay Hahn show some bromance

Scott Mackinlay Hahn and every retailer’s wet dream, Barney’s Fashion Director, Julie Gilhart

Tanteo founder Jonathan Rojewski shakes what his mama gave him