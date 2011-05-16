Everyone Loves J.Crew’s Jenna Lyons! See Retro Pics (Video)

J.Crew’s Jenna Lyons appeared on The Today Show this morning where she was interviewed by Jenna Bush, which just makes me wish I could hear her Dad’s take on Pink Nail Polish-gate.

Lyons talks about dreaming in sequins, Michelle Obama in head to toe J.Crew and how she doesn’t think of dressing the “average American woman” because she doesn’t think they’re average she thinks they’re “awesome.” Aw. Also, her reflections on her California childhood, the photos of teenage Jenna and how both influenced her style now are adorable.

She also touches on the whole nail polish silly scandal, simply thanking people for their support. I dig this lady.