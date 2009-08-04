Everybody Makes Mistakes

Just in case you didn’t have a reason to go to Wal-Mart before, well, you still don’t. Miley Cyrus and Max Azria for unforeseen reasons (kind of reminds us of the potential Audigier/Gosselin fiasco) decided the world needs their combine fashion efforts, and they decided the demographic should be impressionable 12-year olds.

The line is comprised of liquid leggings (so appropriate for preteens), a random Union Jack tee, among other various items you could find on the sale rack at Forever 21. We have nothing against Hannah Montana, or Max Azria, we just think the two should stay in their respective worlds. Although it sort of makes sense for Cyrus’ line to be sold alongside the plethora of High School Musical memorabilia.

Plus, watch out Stuff by Hilary Duff, you might have some competition.