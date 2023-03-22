Every Meaning, Easter Egg & Fan Theory Behind Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Looks

Scroll To See More Images

Taylor Swift has officially kicked off her highly anticipated Eras Tour. After two spectacular performances in Arizona (that included a causal 44 songs over 3 hours), we finally got a complete look inside Taylor Swift’s mastermind performance. Between era-themed rooms moving across the digital screen, completely coordinated dance numbers with even a chair sequence, and a changing acoustic set, there’s a whole lot to pay attention to on stage. Of course, at the forefront is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outfits—she really outdid herself with an entire wardrobe of outfit changes throughout the show.

We all know Swift chooses every detail of her performances to be intentional and her Eras outfits are no exception. Fans are already crafting theories behind the meaning of each of her Eras Tour looks. From scrambled letters to color schemes, I can guarantee you that Miss Swift has thought of everything. From what we’ve seen of her two performances so far, her tour wardrobe consists of approximately 11 outfits. Most of her looks between night one and night two in Arizona were consistent across both performances but she did make a few costume changes. We’re not sure if Taylor Swift will continue to change her looks for each show or will stick with what we’ve seen thus far but we’ll be sure to keep you updated when we find out.

The basis of Taylor Swift’s wardrobe was a look for each set that matched the corresponding era. Swift has a clear color scheme for each album and dropped hints about her color-coded looks with a photo of her era-themed nails on Instagram prior to opening night.

In true Swift fashion, she was dropping high-fashion hints about her tour wardrobe for the last few months. She wore a Roberto Cavalli two-piece set to the 2023 Grammy Awards and wore custom creations by the designer four times during the first two nights of her tour. Similarly, Swift wore Oscar de la Renta to the 2022 MTV VMA awards prior to her Midnights album release—the designer brand can be credited for a couple of Swift’s Eras Tour looks.

Keep reading for a run-down on all of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outfits, plus a few clues that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) may be coming soon.

The Lover Era

Swift opened the Eras tour with the Lover era, a concert tour that was cut short due to Covid and deserves its time to shine. She started the show by performing “Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince” in a pink and blue bejeweled Versace bodysuit and Christian Louboutin sparkly boots. The look was a perfect sequel to the original shimmer bodysuit she wore for the short-lived Lover tour.

Taylor Swift channeled her inner business-woman by layering a silver sequin Versace blazer over her bodysuit for her performance of “The Man” from Lover.

If there’s anything to know about Taylor Swift, it’s that she loves a surprise. She kept the overall look of her opening outfit the same for night two but wore the Versace bodysuit in a new color combination, the stage lights reflecting off of her gold sequined bodysuit and boots created a subtle reference to the “Daylight” track on her Lover album.

The Fearless Era

Taylor Swift kept the sparkes going as she seamlessly transitioned from the Lover era into the Fearless era. She wore a gold Roberto Cavalli fringe dress that looked like a perfectly updated version of the silver sparkly fringe dress she wore back in 2009 for the Fearless tour. She added the best accessory imaginable with a sparkly acoustic guitar.

For night two of the tour, Swift opted for a more grown-up version of the look with a long fringe Roberto Cavalli dress. The dress was a hybrid of the 2023 and 2009 Fearless looks with the crystals fading from gold to silver ombre.

The Evermore Era

Fans are ecstatic that Taylor Swift finally gave her 2020 Evermore album the recognition it deserves with five full songs included in the Eras Tour setlist. Swift commented on the lighthearted rumors that she “hates Evermore”. During the concert, Swift said, “Sometimes you like to tease me about things. And the really hilarious thing that you were on for a while was saying, ‘Taylor hates Evermore.'”

Swift proved that she definitely does not hate Evermore with her extended set. To channel the album’s boho vibe, Swift wore a soft orange color Etro dress with gold embroidery. The color scheme of the dress matches the Evermore album cover perfectly.

The Reputation Era

Taylor Swift brought another custom Roberto Cavalli one-piece in for the “big reputation” segment of her concert. Channeling vengeful, snake-like energy, Swift wore a sexy asymmetrical snake bodysuit for the middle section of her concert. The asymmetrical design reflects the duality of Taylor Swift’s character which is a major theme she explores within the album.

The Speak Now Era

For the time being, Taylor Swift is briefly taking a moment to “Speak Now” by putting one confirmed song from the era on her setlist. The lucky number? “Enchanted”. Swift put on her best dress(es) for the song. She wore a glittering gold ballgown by Nicole + Felicia (which was giving major 2014 vibes in the best way) for night one of her tour.

Swift changed the look for night two and changed into a pink ballgown by Zuhair Murad. Fans immediately began speculating why Swift only chose to perform one song from the Speak Now era. The general consensus? She must be releasing a Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) soon/next and is purposefully minimizing the attention the album will receive until the re-recorded version is out.

The Red Era

Taylor Swift’s Red era outfits are important but first and foremost, let’s take a moment to appreciate that she sang the full 10-minute version of “All Too Well”. Ok, back to the outfits. Taylor Swift channeled an old Easter Egg with her “A Lot Going On At The Moment” shirt that she wore for the opening night of the Eras Tour. At first, the shirt seems like a cheeky callback to her initial Red era Easter Egg—but after the second night of the tour, fans are speculating that it’s something more.

Swift wore a similar shirt for the second night of her tour but with a different phrase. This one read, “Who’s Taylor Swift Anyway? Ew.” Since this is the Red era, fans are focusing on the words in red text. Some fans believe that the letters in red from both t-shirts are part of a larger word puzzle that when scrambled will read Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Either the Swifties are on to something, or we are all just really desperate for the Speak Now re-recordings.

Swift ended the Red segment of the concert by wearing a red sequin bodysuit under a long sequin red and black ombre jacket.

The Folklore Era

Besides Taylor Swift’s 2021 Grammy performance (which ended in her winning Album of The Year), we haven’t had the opportunity to see much of Folklore IRL. The good news is that’s about to change since Taylor Swift performed nine (yes nine!) songs off of the album during her first Eras Tour concert. It may be in Swift’s best interest to rename the tour Eras ft. Folklore. To pay tribute to what fans speculate may be Swift’s favorite album, she wore a custom purple maxi dress by Alberta Ferretti for the opening night of her concert.

Fans on TikTok have speculated that the purple dress may be another Speak Now Easter Egg since the dress fits the album’s color scheme perfectly. During the show, fans noticed that Swift looked like she was intentionally adjusting the skirt of her dress when she sang the lyrics “were there clues I didn’t see” from her song Invisible String, implying that the clue is referring to Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Regardless, the purple dress theories only lasted one night because Swift swapped it out for a cream-colored Alberta Ferretti gown with long cape sleeves for night two. If you subscribe to the theory that Swift and her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, were secretly married before the Folklore era, let this dress help your imagination run wild.

The 1989 Era

The pop queen took us back to when her pop era officially started with 1989. For opening night, Swift wore yet another Roberto Cavalli set, this time in bright pink.

Taylor Swift brought the Roberto Cavalli set back for night two but wore it in a fun shade of green with matching sparkly Louboutin booties.

The Debut/Acoustic Era

If there is a song you’re really hoping to hear that isn’t already listed on Taylor Swift’s set list, the acoustic set may be your chance. Following her song, “Tim McGraw”, Swift will be playing two songs acoustically each night of the tour and informed the audience that she does not intend to have any repeats. For the more casual portion of the concert, Swift wore a sweet, simple pink wrap dress.

The Midnights Era

And finally, Taylor Swift closed the show with seven songs from her newest Midnights era. She channeled her “Lavender Haze” aesthetic in a purple Oscar de la Renta sequin dress and matching faux fur coat featuring dangling crystals.

To close the show, Swift dressed like Midnights herself in a navy star-like bodysuit by Oscar de la Renta which included over 5,000 beads and crystals to resemble the night sky. She paired the look with midnight blue knee-high sparkly Christian Louboutin boots and a rainbow tassel jacket.