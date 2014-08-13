Every Hollywood Icon Mentioned in Madonna’s ‘Vogue’ Has Passed Away

The world lost a stage and screen icon with the death of Laurel Bacall, who was nothing if not a consummate class-act, a true talent, and a style star. Interestingly, as noted by folks on Twitter and by Slate, Bacall’s death also marked the demise of the last living legend Madonna raps about in her 1990 hit “Vogue.”

If you were old enough to follow pop culture in the ’90s, you likely can rattle off the lyrics quicker than you can your own phone number, but here they are anyway, along with the dates all 16 legends passed away.

Greta Garbo and Monroe/Dietrich and Di Maggio

Marlon Brando, Jimmy Dean/on the cover of a magazine

Grace Kelly, Harlow, Jean /Picture of a beauty queen

Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire / Ginger Rodgers, dance on air

They had style, they had grace / Rita Hayworth gave good face

Lauren, Katharine, Lana too/Bette Davis, we love you

Greta Garbo (April 15, 1990)

Marilyn Monroe (Aug. 5, 1962)

Marlene Dietrich (May 6, 1992)

Joe DiMaggio (March 8, 1999)

Marlon Brando (July 1, 2004)

James Dean (Sept. 30, 1955)

Grace Kelly (Sept. 14, 1982)

Jean Harlow (June 7, 1937)

Gene Kelly (Feb. 2, 1996)

Fred Astaire (June 2, 1987)

Ginger Rogers (April 25, 1995)

Rita Hayworth (May 14, 1987)

Lauren Bacall (Aug. 12, 2014)

Katharine Hepburn (June 29, 2003)

Lana Turner (June 29, 1995)

Bette Davis (Oct. 6, 1989)

To commemorate Bacall, and the other late, great icons listed here, why not steal a few minutes this afternoon and ‘Vogue’ along with the original video below?