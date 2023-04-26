Are Everton & Jordan Still Together From 90 Day Fiance? They Both Have Secrets

If you can’t wait for the season finale to answer your question of whether Everton and Jordan are still together from 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise season 3, we did some internet sleuthing for you. There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens.

The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. Ultimately, though, “it’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular. “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So who’s still together? Read on.

This season has so many twists and turns with five new couples and one very familiar one. We meet Everton and Jordan, Juan and Jessica, April and Valentine, Scott, and Lidia, and Matt and Ana, and revisit VaLentine and Carlos, who we met in season 2. The series synopsis for season three is as follows: “It’s an all-new season of 90 Day Fiancé love stories set in and around the Caribbean, as Americans who fall in love in paradise wonder if it can last once the suntan fades away. First seen in season 2, VaLentine and Carlos are now about to say ‘I do,’ but a past relationship threatens their union.”

Are Everton and Jordan still together from 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise season 3?

Status: Presumably still together

She’s a nudist, he’s a little more conservative. Everton and Jordan have been in a long-distance relationship for 12 years and there is a 10-year age gap between the couple. Jordan is a Texas resident and meets Everton in Jamaica. “The wedding party chartered a boat, and he was our boat captain for the day,” the Texas native told producers during their season 3 debut in April 2023. “And I remember the second we saw each other, it was an immediate, magnetic kind of chemistry.” The TLC personality continued: “But even when I’ve been in a relationship with other people, Everton has always been in the background.”

In a teaser for the season, though, Jordan gets mad at Everton and yells at him: “You were taking money from me and you were giving it to another woman?” Jordan brushes it off by saying “Small amounts, yes,” prompting Jordan to reply, “I’m not f—king doing this with you anymore.” Fans do think that money issues might get in the way of this couple’s ultimate success.

While we have no confirmation, we’re giving them the benefit of the doubt because of how long they’ve been together and their willingness to work through their conflicts and differences. They obviously share a deep bond and while their relationship may not be perfect, it’s clear they want to put the work in.

However, there are secrets that Jordan has kept from Everton in the 12 years they’ve been a couple. For example, during the pandemic, she turned to making and selling “custom fetish videos” and she is wary of how that will come across to her relatively modest partner. “I’m hoping that this time we really can pull it off … but this means that I really need to come clean about my videos,” she said during the April 24, 2023, episode. “It’s not right that I’m keeping a secret from him.”

