Everlane Is Launching a Line of Cool Monochrome Sneakers—and They’re Eco-Friendly

You’re a fan of their denim and wardrobe essentials, and now, Everlane is launching their own sneaker brand. In an attempt to remove all virgin plastic from its supply chain by 2021, Everlane’s new Tread sneakers will be a step closer towards the company’s goal. The leather trainers will have a seriously small carbon footprint—made with less water and almost no virgin plastic. Plus, these monochrome sneakers are seriously cute. Helping lower our carbon footprint while still getting to wear stylish sneakers? Sign me the EFF up.

These eco-friendly sneakers are officially available on April 25. But, starting today, you can add yourself to the waitlist on the Everlane site and be the first in line to grab a pair of these trainers. The completely carbon neutral (!!) shoes feature a sole that’s 94.2 percent virgin-plastic free, leather that comes from a responsible supplier (their supplier uses natural lighting and solar energy, plus 56 percent less water than even the best of tanneries) and renewed laces and lining. These sneakers will be ones you can feel good about buying while looking good at the same time. It’s a win/win situation.

Starting April 25, you can get these bad boys in seven different colors. Each one is monochromatic, with an emphasis on staying gender-neutral. Everyone and their mother can rock these eco-friendly sneakers. They’ll sell for $98—less than other, non-eco-friendly sneaker options—so you can feel good about your purchase both environmentally and in terms of keeping your budget. The unisex sneakers will be available in men’s sizes 7-13 and women’s sizes 5-12. I once dated someone who wore the same shoe size as I did, and honestly I’m only regretting our break up because we totally could have shared some of these sneakers. Oh, well—I guess I’ll just have to get my own pair (or three).

1. Tread Sneaker in Glacier

2. Tread Sneaker in Grey

3. Tread Sneaker in Navy

4. Tread Sneaker in Pink

5. Tread Sneaker in Off-White

6. Tread Sneaker in Butter

7. Tread Sneaker in Black