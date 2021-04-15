Everlane’s First-Ever Swimsuits Are As Incredible As You’d Expect

Scroll To See More Images

Out of all the brands that claim to have a “cult following,” no one’s grip on shoppers is stronger than that of Everlane. Their commitment to radical transparency via ethical practices, high-quality garments and a curated-but-cool minimalist aesthetic has made them the kind of brand that fans line up to buy from. No, really—I’ve walked by their store on Prince Street in New York City and seen lines wrapping around the block. Knowing this, I had a feeling Everlane’s swimwear debut would be a hit even before I saw the collection. Then, I saw them, and I was even more sure.

Whether they’re pedaling denim, sneakers or the perfect white tee, Everlane always guarantees great quality, fit and style—so of course, the same is true of their long-awaited swimwear line. The seven pieces in the collection are all made from Italian Econyl fabric created using 13,768 pounds of recycled plastic, so you can feel good about your purchase. And you’ll look good in it, too: The pieces were fit-tested on 112 women.

Pricing ranges from $30 for bikini bottoms to $70 for a square-neck one-piece, and everything comes in multiple colorways and sizes XXS-XXL (A solid range for stretchy swimwear, but @Everlane, more please!).

The drop feature two one-piece options with different necklines, two bikini bottom silhouettes and three mix-and-match top styles. Everything comes in an Everlane-chic array of eight colors, ranging from sunny Marigold to earthy Herb, so you can mix and match to your heart’s content.

Fair warning: You won’t find any strappy string bikinis, dramatically high-cut sides or other trendy details in this range, but you will find an array of suits guaranteed to fit well and designed to last. Skip the trendy suits this year and invest in a few you’ll love for years to come, won’t you?

Check out some must-shop styles below and shop the entire collection live now on the Everlane site.

The Triangle Bikini Top + The Bikini Bottom

When in doubt, always go for a tie-back triangle top and low-rise bikini bottom. Perfect tan lines guaranteed with every single wear.

The Square-Neck One-Piece

The square-neck one-piece is the priciest suit in Everlane’s debut range, but it seems well worth the $70. This classic silhouette will certainly stand the test of time in any of its four colorways.

Tie Tie-Front Bikini Top + The High-Rise Hipster Bottom

I love, love, love a tie-front top in lieu of a traditional string bikini. It’s just a touch more special, but still super minimalist. Oh, and catch me wearing these high-rise bottoms with absolutely everything.

The V-Neck One-Piece

Looking to show off some cleavage? Look no further than this one-piece, with just enough plunge to spice things up, but still an ample amount of support for the girls.

The Square-Neck Bikini Top + The High-Rise Hipster Bottom

The third and final top is the square-neck style, paired with the aforementioned hipster bottoms in this navy floral, the collection’s only pattern.