Everlane’s Best-Sellers Are 60% Off, Then Gone Forever—Shop Meghan Markle’s Fave Sweater

Pretty much everyone has had it with 2020. I’ve started re-evaluating the contents of my closet in hopes of a pre-2021 purge, and apparently, I’m not the only one who is making major changes in the final days of this horrible year. In the same spirit, Everlane is purging 152 previously-beloved styles to make way for new items in the new year. Lucky for you, you can shop them all now at a discount before they’re gone via Everlane Goodbye 2020 sale.

Don’t cry for Everlane—unless your go-to jeans or fave shirts are disappearing for good, in which case, sob away. Otherwise, this end-of-year sale is basically a total win. The brand is offering up to 60 percent off the 152 items saying adieu, ranging from comfy sneakers to a cashmere sweater that former-royal Meghan Markle was once spotted wearing. For those of us who didn’t get exactly what was on our holiday wish lists, this is a great time to treat yourself to some new duds for 2021.

If the former-duchess gave this basic crew neck her stamp of approval, I’m definitely interested. Markle’s classic, effortless style is enviable, and she once paired this Everlane oatmeal-colored sweater with jeans and a hat while breezing through the airport, so obvi, I’m trying to steal her look. Unfortunately, the oatmeal color isn’t on sale, but you can still dress like her in a different hue. Cashmere is usually pretty pricy, but with the sale discount, Markle’s sweater is just $70.

I don’t usually buy from Everlane unless there’s a sale, so I’m thrilled that I’m spending the last days of the year excitedly filling my cart before everything sells out. If you’re keen to do the same, read on for all the best pieces below and shop the full sale on the Everlane site now.

Royalty-Approved Cashmere

If this cashmere will make me feel like a duchess, I’ll take 10 sweaters. Because several colorways are being put out to pasture, you can get this soft cashmere sweater for $30 cheaper than usual. (BTW, Everlane is offering several other cashmere options within the sale, too.)

The WFH Pant

I certainly don’t feel ready to put on real pants just yet. In that spirit, these stretchy cotton pants are perfect for those days when you want to dress up a little—and by dress up, I mean change out of your PJ pants. Plus, they’re 50 percent off.

Perfect Down Parka

There’s no way you could be cold in this giant parka, which is currently 20 percent off. This is the perfect winter coat upgrade, because it covers your butt while still managing to look stylish. It comes in black, cashew, India ink and dark moss.

High-Performance Leggings

There’s no such thing as owning too many pairs of leggings. Add yet another to your collection with Everlane’s The Perform Legging. It has minimal seams, which creates a streamlined look that you’ll love, and comes in fun colors like this unique copper shade.

Wear-Everywhere Ripped Jeans

If you insist on buying jeans this year, get a ’90s-inspired pair at a major discount. Everlane is known for their high-quality jeans, and this pair is normally $78, on sale for just $54 bucks.

Trendy Blush Sneakers

These cute blush trainers are a total steal! They’re usually $98, but they’re 60 percent off, also shoppable in gray, off-white or black if pink just isn’t your thing.