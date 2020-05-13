Everlane’s ‘Choose What You Pay’ Sale Includes Meghan Markle’s Go-To Jumpsuit

While it may seem that everywhere you look there’s another sale popping up (About which we are not complaining!!), with these unprecedented times it can be difficult to know what exactly you might need in your closet this summer. Although we definitely support stocking up on a few trendy pieces for the season, it’s also important to make sure you have your bases covered. The Everlane May 2020 sale is the perfect opportunity to score so majorly cute summer essentials—and Meghan Markle’s go-to jumpsuit—on sale.

Right now, Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” sale is back for summer. (!!) From a pretty pink wrap dress sure to turn a head or two on your commute to the living room to tees and button downs that are truly perfect for casual summer looks, there are so many good summer pieces on sale right now. These essentials can easily be worn as they are or spiced up with trendier pieces. So no matter what your summer plans end up being, you’re set—whether it’s for a fun vacation or just hanging out in your backyard.

This is how the sale works: You can choose from three (already-marked-down) prices. If you can afford to pay the highest price and support sustainable fashion, do it. If your budget isn’t where you’d like it to be right now, pay the lowest price. There’s no wrong choice, because in the end, Everlane frees up room to add in new products and you get some new outfits. There are so many summer-ready goodies on sale at Everlane right now, but we picked a few of our favorite pieces for you to get an idea of what’s out there. Prepare to add it all to your cart, y’all.

1. Box-Cut Pocket Tee

Classic short-sleeve tee for summer? Check, check and check. This adorable dark charcoal color will take you from summer to fall effortlessly. Just add a denim jacket when the weather cools.

2. Wide-Leg Chino

A wide-leg cropped chino is good—but a wide-leg cropped chino in a perfectly summery dark mint color is even better. Pair these pants with a plain white tee or fun tie-dye blouse.

3. Linen Relaxed Shirt

Linen is the fabric of summer for good reason. It’s light, airy and perfect for layering even during warm weather. This light yellow linen button down would be a welcome addition to any summer wardrobe.

4. Mini Form Bag

A good neutral bag is a must-have for any season. This small-but-mighty crossbody bag is ready to hold all your essentials while you run errands or go on summer adventures.

5. Denim Button Front Pencil Skirt

No wardrobe is complete without a cute denim skirt. The outfit possibilities are endless, but we love pairing a denim skirt with a fun graphic tee or cropped cardigan for summer.

6. GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit

As seen on Meghan Markle (!!!!), this essential jumpsuit can now be seen on you. Both the brown and red hues are part of Everlane’s current sale, so go ahead and snag one for yourself.

7. Silk Oversized Shirt

You can never have too many oversized shirts, and this silk button down is perfect for pairing with denim cut-offs or as a cover-up with your favorite bikini this summer.

8. Tank Mini Wrap Dress

This pink mini wrap dress is truly ideal for any summer occasion. Whether you wear it with heels or gladiator sandals, it’s sure to look effortlessly chic.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.