Everlane’s Cozy Bundle Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Stock Up on More Loungewear

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been living in what could basically be considered pajamas. Technically, though, they’re real clothes, and I definitely need more. Everlane’s loungewear bundle sale is honestly just the excuse we all need to stock up on more cozy pieces for our closets—since, you know, most of us aren’t going anywhere any time soon. Sure, working from home has its struggles (My roommate and I are still trying to figure out our groove.) but it does mean that we can wear comfortable clothes all day long. Enter: leggings, sweatshirts, cozy tees and sweatpants. They’re the building block of a solid WFH wardrobe, and Everlane is bundling them all so we can save a little cash.

I’ve never had a minimalist wardrobe, but when it comes to working from home, I basically wear one of four things each day. Sometimes I switch between sweatpants and leggings or a comfy t-shirt and sweatshirt. It’s very likely two of those four pieces every day, though, and I stand by my cozy choices. I know that many people encourage those who work from home to dress like it’s a normal day where you’re going to leave the house, but sometimes you can be just as productive in a loungewear set as you can in a blazer. (And honestly, you could even throw a blazer on over a sweatshirt and make it a business casual vibe in your home.)

So go ahead and stock up on some more loungewear, babes—You deserve it. And Everlane thinks so too. Their cozy bundle sale is just waiting for you to take advantage and snag some more comfy essentials. From the brand’s stretchy and chic leggings to their warm and fuzzy fleece sweatshirts, this is one sale that’s truly coming at the perfect moment in time.

1.The ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt

The ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt is usually $48, but if you buy two, your total is $74.

2. The Perform Legging

The Everlane Perform Legging is typically $58 a pair, but snag two and it’s $90 for both.

3. The Henley Waffle Tee

Buy one Henley Waffle Tee, and it’s $38. Buy two, and your total is $58.

4.The Lightweight French Terry Pleat Sweatshirt

The French Terry Pleat Sweatshirt is typically $38, but if you grab two, your total is $58.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.