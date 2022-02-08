Shoppers Say These Leggings Are ‘Buttery Soft’ & ‘The Absolute Best All-Around’—Here’s What I Think

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Everlane is known for its extremely aesthetic, simple-yet-chic wardrobe staples that minimalist-loving fashionistas crave. It’s become a destination for celebs like Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and so many more. Heralded for its jeans, totes and tees, the brand also has stepped into athleisure and earned some stellar reviews. I’m personally a huge fan of the brand, so I was happy to hear that Everlane created a new iteration of its best-selling Perform Legging.

The new-and-improved Perform 24/7 Legging is the perfect pair of basic leggings that’ll match with just about everything in your wardrobe. The material is buttery soft, there are six absolutely gorgeous color options and the pants are partially made of recycled fabrics. At this point, I’m not sure how you could top all that.

These leggings feel as good as they look in that they’re silky smooth to the touch. They’re breathable and stretchy, making them the comfiest pair of leggings you’ll be wearing practically 24/7 this spring.

“I have tried a LOT of leggings. These are the absolute best all-around!!! I will be buying a second pair soon. If you buy one thing from Everlane, these are IT,” wrote one shopper who gave them a five-star rating.

Coming in sizes XXS through 3XL, you’ll soon be rocking the Perform 24/7 Legging to the grocery store, a light workout, your WFH office (or even your real one) and beyond.

Besides having an extensive size range, you can also pick your preferred ankle length. If you like to show a little skin, the shorter crop is for you. But if you like full coverage, opt for the longer crop. I found the leggings to fit true to size, and I also found the ankle length to hit right where it should (for reference, I am 5-foot-5 and got an XS).

I chose mine in black because black goes with everything. And it’s true, the black leggings are super versatile. I could totally see myself wearing them to the office with a nice sweater, coat and boots.

The fabric isn’t so thin that you won’t pass the squat test. However, I do wish the material was a little stretchier, like the Perform Pocket Legging, which has more elastane than recycled nylon in the blend. Nevertheless, they’re still super comfy and not restricting.

There’s also an interior front pocket that can hold cards and keys for when you’re on-the-go and not hauling around a bag. The Perform 24/7 Legging nails the O.G. pair’s light compression and sweat-wicking fabric. Plus, I love the minimal seams because it creates a sleeker look.

“Buttery soft, with the perfect balance of stretch and support. These will be your go-to everyday leggings that can do anything,” wrote one shopper.

To keep your pair in mint condition, wash them on gentle and with cold water, then tumble dry them on low.

“These leggings are amazing! The material is lightweight, yet durable and supportive. The high waist covered up my tummy area, and my thigh area looks and feels surprisingly smooth. After a few washes, the color hasn’t faded, like other leggings I’ve had,” wrote another reviewer. “I love these and would definitely buy several more pairs.”

There’s no need to splurge hundreds of dollars on leggings when you can get a quality pair out of the Perform 24/7 Leggings. They cost you just $68, so instead of completely breaking the bank, they’ll have you coming back for more.