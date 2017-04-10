Meet The Everlane Day Heel With a 15,000-Person Wait List

Some people faithfully line up outside Supreme for a new sneaker drop; others wait for the moment a high-low collab’s limited runs hit online to add-to-cart right away. It’s human nature to want what you can’t have—or at least, to want what there’s only limited qualities of, and that sentiment has never rang more true for Everlane than today: The brand who made basics cool again launched the first part of its Day Collection, The Day Heel—a rounded, two-inch block heel with an elastic back, made from truly soft Italian leather in five different colors—and the shoe racked up a nearly 15,000-person wait list over the course of five days.

It’s not too hard to see why: Not only is the silhouette majorly comfortable (a short-but-thick heel is on nearly every editor’s spring wish-list), but the elastic back makes that whole breaking-in-new-shoes thing nearly nonexistent. The brand’s release said the design came out of a need for a heel “that you can actually walk in,” and when they couldn’t find one, they developed their own. The heels, which are backordered until the beginning of May, sell for a reasonable $145, though based on the brand’s “radical transparency” label it looks like the true cost hovers close to $60—already a touch more than the shoes you’ll find at any fast-fashion chain, but world’s better in terms of quality. Everlane also saw its Wide-Leg Crop, a basic silhouette made with quality materials, sell out within 48 hours.

The other two styles that round out the Day Collection trio are the Day Mule, a round-toe slip-on mule, and the Day Ballet, a simple, round-toe flat, both of which are available in the same five colors and launching on Thursday. In the meantime, take a look at all five iterations of the heel below—and add your name to the ever-climbing wait list if you dare.