Meet Clean Denim, Everlane’s Innovative & Organic New Launch

When I ask you to name a brand with amazing sustainable denim, which ones come to mind? Odds are, Everlane’s logo pops into your head. Ever since they launched their denim category back in 2017, Everlane has made waves with just how eco-friendly their practices are. And now, the brand has launched an all-new Clean Denim line—and it’s their most organic offering yet.

In case you don’t know, most of the denim you can buy right now from major brands is created using cotton farmed using harmful pesticides and chemicals. Everlane has always produced their denim in some of the cleanest and most eco-friendly factories on the planet—they’ve been using recycled water and using renewable energy since before it was cool—but now they’re taking it one step further with their Clean Denim range, out now.

The line is comprised of three styles: The Way-High Baggy Jean, The Way-High Short and the Modern Jean Jacket. Each of the new products are made from a combination of organic GOTS cotton fabric and Roica® V550 yarn, the first stretch-yarn that isn’t made with harmful chemicals.

The Way-High Baggy Jean and the Modern Jean Jacket both retail for $88 and the Way-High Short is priced at $50. The bottoms are available to shop in sizes 23 through 33 and the jacket in sizes XXS through XL.

The introduction of Roica V550 yarn signifies a change for Everlane, which is currently in the process of moving all of its already sustainably-made denim styles to be made from organic cotton. Radical change doesn’t happen overnight, but these three styles are a great place to start. The new yarn in combination with the use of micro plastic-free dyes recycled trim will make Everlane’s top-selling category their most sustainable range to date.

Read on to shop the three classic new Clean Denim styles on Everlane’s website now.

Modern Jean Jacket

Available in two cool-as-hell washes, the new Modern Jean Jacket will become a wear-everywhere essential in your wardrobe.

Way-High Baggy Jean

Baggy denim is seriously in this season, so yes, you should buy these jeans immediately. They’re available in three washes and in sizes 23 through 33, made using Roica V550 yarn.

Way-High Jean Short

Denim shorts are truly the hardest thing to shop for, but Everlane’s Way-High Jean Shorts make the search feel just a little bit easier. Shop them now and discover the perfect fit you’ve been searching for.