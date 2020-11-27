Everlane’s Epic Black Friday Sale Helps Feed The Hungry

With so many Black Friday sales going on, I can understand if you’re feeling overwhelmed trying to figure out where to put your hard-earned cash. But if you’re looking for something more than a great deal, allow me to direct you to the first-ever Everlane Black Friday Sale, where there are even more good things going on than amazing discounts. There’s some charitable holiday spirit, too!

The beloved retailer, famous for its quality fabrics, transparent business model and waitlists consisting of tens of thousands of customers deep, have items now on sale for up to 40% percent off. You’d think that would already be enough to get me to stop what I’m doing and start shopping on their site, but Everlane is also partnering with Feeding America to help provide two million meals to those in need. The brand kicked things off by donating a hefty $100K but are also giving $1 for every Everlane order between now and Sunday, as well as matching $10 donations (up to $50K) at feedingamerica.org/everlane. Pretty sweet, right?

People love to love this brand—including celebs like Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle, to name a few. The formal royal has been seen with several of the brand’s items, including its stylish tote bags and flats, as well as the popular Japanese GoWeave jumpsuit. It’s not that surprising that Markle is a fan—she’s always had a penchant for spotlighting ethical clothing brands, and Everlane’s sustainability practices definitely fall in line.

If you’re now sold on treating yourself (or some lucky loved ones on your holiday shopping list) and need a little guidance, you’ll find some choice picks, from a must-have cashmere sweater tee to a goes-with-everything-Chelsea boot, below.

The Modern Utility Chelsea Boot

You can wear this Chelsea boot with everything from jeans, to leggings, to dresses and it also comes in three different color options. I myself am feeling the white ones for a mod-inspired look.

The Cashmere Sweater Tee

This cashmere sweater tee looks comfy enough to nap in, and it comes in eight different shade options. It’s definitely a piece I’m considering getting multiples of!

The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit

Here it is, Meghan Markle’s favorite Everlane jumpsuit! She’s worn this with heels, oversized gold earrings and a perfectly sleek bun. Don’t mind if I copy that look exactly for my next Zoom meeting.

The Cashmere Bandana

I love the pop of color this cashmere bandana will bring to an outfit, but if you want something more neutral, there are other options in black, bone, grey, and more. Plus, it’s cashmere, so you know it’s going to feel nice and cozy around your neck! A necessary accessory this winter.

The Super-Soft Crew Bodysuit

Bodysuits are the type of clothing item that is rarely associated with comfort, but this super-soft bodysuit says it all in the name. It comes in this harvest gold shade or black for a more classic look.