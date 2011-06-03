Ever Wonder What A Shoot With Lindsay Lohan Is Like? Watch.

Leaked images from Lindsay Lohan‘s much-publicized pre-jail (excuse me, pre house-arrest) photoshoot for Plum Magazine Miami have been floating around the Internet for some time now, but the blurry paparazzi pics haven’t given us much to go on. There were so many unanswered questions, aside from the obvious: why is she going to be on a magazine cover? Will she look hot or like a mess? What will she wear? Will she flash a boob?!

Happily, our minds were put to rest when Plum released this behind-the-scenes video from LiLo’s cover shoot and we could watch the action for ourselves. Here’s what we learned:

Her entourage must be gigantic, because that’s the biggest crew at a photoshoot we’ve ever seen in our lives. In the ultimate PR power play, the stylist decided to go the “sweet and innocent” route and pulled flowy, feminine clothes in an attempt to reform Lindsay’s “bad girl” image. Admirable effort! Girl only has one pose in her repertoire: that pouty, finger-in-the mouth thing. She counts Alaa, Chanel and Gaultier as some of her favorite designers, all of which she wears in the spread. When it comes to her style icons, she names Grace Kelly and Brigitte Bardot. When asked what her favorite thing about Miami is, she replies, “The sun?”

Take a look for yourself in the full video below!

