Slideshow: Want To Throw A Party In Lady Gaga’s Apartment? Here’s How

Here at StyleCaster we’ve been to our fair share of fashion events — and we know we’re not alone (since we often run into the same people as we make our nightly rounds). They’re always fun, but how would you feel if the next time you went to a presentation or trunk show, you did so inside Bob Dylan‘s former NYC apartment? Considering quite a few of us seem to be lost in the wrong decade, munching on a mini lobster roll within the walls of Dylan’s pad would be quite a treat.

Thanks to Eventup, this dream is quickly becoming a reality. Besides Bob Dylan’s apartment, Katharine Hepburn‘s gorgeous brownstone is also available for fashion events. Also on the list? Lady Gaga‘s old apartment, which although not as glamorous as Hepburn’s or Dylan’s, will likely have quite an appeal for those little monsters of hers. Eventup also has access to other gorgeous properties in NYC, but they had us at Bob Dylan.

Naturally, our curiosity was piqued, so we asked the folks over at Eventup to share some shots from inside these legendary homes. Click through the slideshow above for some A-List real estate browsing and for more info scurry on over to Eventup’s website.