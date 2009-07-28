Evening Separates Done Right

There’s something about Alber Elbaz of Lanvin that just makes you trust him. Whether it’s his favorite uncle persona, or his sweet bow ties, women everywhere put their wardrobe and style decisions in his very talented hands. This Fall, Lanvin’s collection was distinctly black and Parisian, but before you switch your sartorial choices to the dark side, take inspiration from the Spring collection as well, with bursts of rich color and easy-to-wear separates. Breathe a sigh of relief and let Alber take care of you.

1) Marni flourescent A-line skirt, at stylecaster.com; 2) Balmain jewelled silk tank, 1,817, at mytheresa.com; 3) Forever 21 lace and pearl necklace, $7.80, at forever21.com; 4) Forever 21 pearl rope twist necklace, $6.80, at forever21.com; 5) Mango clutch bag, $59.90, at mangoshop.com; 6) Dior ‘style liner’ intense liquid eyeliner, $31, at nordstrom.com; 7) D.L. & Co. pink diamond candle, $85, at barneys.com; 8) Lanvin metallic woven slingback sandals, $381.23, at barneys.com