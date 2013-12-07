10 Chic Evening Clutches To Get You Through Holiday Party Season

You’re about to be thrust into the midst of holiday party season, and we don’t want you to go empty-handed.

It’s with that in mind, that we thought you might need a little clutch to keep all your party essentials together. Nothing too big and bulky — just a slim little bag you can carry around with your phone, keys and cards in it. Because you should be more concerned with having a good time than schlepping around some massive bag.

We’ve picked out ten great sparkly, shiny, evening-appropriate options. These clutches are ready to go with you wherever your holiday-party-hopping adventures end up. Take a look and share your favorites in the comments!