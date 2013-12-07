StyleCaster
Share

10 Chic Evening Clutches To Get You Through Holiday Party Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Chic Evening Clutches To Get You Through Holiday Party Season

Julie Gerstein
by
10 Chic Evening Clutches To Get You Through Holiday Party Season
10 Start slideshow

You’re about to be thrust into the midst of holiday party season, and we don’t want you to go empty-handed.

MORE: 15 Perfect Little Black Dresses To Get You Through Holiday Party Season

It’s with that in mind, that we thought you might need a little clutch to keep all your party essentials together. Nothing too big and bulky — just a slim little bag you can carry around with your phone, keys and cards in it. Because you should be more concerned with having a good time than schlepping around some massive bag.

MORE: Survive The Holidays in Style: Party Must-Haves From Blogger Jessica Sturdy

We’ve picked out ten great sparkly, shiny, evening-appropriate options. These clutches are ready to go with you wherever your holiday-party-hopping adventures end up. Take a look and share your favorites in the comments!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Trouvé Croc Embossed Metal Clutch, $68; at Nordstrom

Lulu Townsend ALlover Rhinestone Oval Minaudiere Clutch, $49.95; at DSW

Deux Lux Fold-Over Spiked Clutch Bag, $32.50; at Neiman Marcus

Vince Camuto Leila Clutch, $148; at Shoebox New York

Halogen Lizard Embossed Patent Leather Flap Clutch, $88; at Nordstrom

 

Judith Lieber Samantha Metal Clutch, $189; at Neiman Marcus Last Call

BCBG Max Azria Lulu Beaded Metal Clutch Handbag, $118; at Lord & Taylor

Glint Glimmer Resin Clutch, 58; at Nordstrom

Natasha Couture Deco Clutch, $48; at Nordstrom

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Big Secret Behind Lady Gaga’s Wildest Shoes

The Big Secret Behind Lady Gaga’s Wildest Shoes
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share