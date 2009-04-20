Even Proms are Going Green!

Whole Foods and beauty line Teens Going Green are teaming up with Project Green Prom to help teens have the most eco-friendly proms as possible this year, according to WWD. From beauty and fashion to transportation and dcor, projectgreenprom.com is your one stop shop to everything green for the big day, with initiatives that include launch parties across the country, where promgoers can view green fashion shows and spa treatments that can help inform their prom purchases, as well as a pop-up show in Madera, California with eco-friendly dresses and shoes.