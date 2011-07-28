Even Kate Moss is Not Immune to Post-Marriage Baby Questions

You spend a good part of your life as a woman being grilled as to whether you’re dating anyone, then when you’re finally dating someone, you’re constantly grilled by family, friends and the doorman as to when you’re getting engaged, when you get engaged, you need to let all of those people plus your third cousin know right away when the big day is. Guess what, upon return from your honeymoon even your Starbucks barista will want to know when you’re going to start trying for a baby.

Isn’t it refreshing to know that supermodel, mogul, all around cool girl Kate Moss isn’t immune to the prying biddies of the world whose main goal in life is to have every woman fulfill their archaic social contract and spend the majority of their lives with a house to clean, a husband to feed and children under foot? The Daily Mirror and a member of Primal Scream are acting as main biddies for today. Bobby Gillespie told the publication, “Kate wants babies… I keep telling her to. She loves kids. The wedding was amazing and all the partying has been done. So now children are the next step.” Something tells me that Kate will never agree with the statement, “all the partying has been done.”

[Photo: A sad looking Kate by Mert & Marcus, Vogue Paris]